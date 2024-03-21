Alhaji Salamu Amadu donates jerseys to Nigerian football Club

Alhaji Salamu Amadu making the donation

Source: Afro - Abrab Group

Alhaji Salamu Amadu, President and Founder of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, headquartered in Ghana, has demonstrated his support for grassroots football by donating sets of jerseys to Barau Football Club in Nigeria. The unveiling of the jerseys for the 2023/24 season in the Nigerian Nationwide League One was met with appreciation from club officials and players alike.

Professor Muhd Ibn Abdallah, Chief of Staff to the Deputy President of the Senate, praised the uniqueness, smartness, and beauty of the jerseys, emphasizing their positive impact on the team's morale and performance. He highlighted the significance of the jerseys being locally produced in Africa, showcasing support for indigenous brands.



Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu reiterated the company's commitment to supporting the team as they prepare for the new season. He emphasized the quality and attractiveness of the jerseys, expressing confidence in their ability to enhance the team's image on and off the field.



The Chairman, coach, and players of Barau Football Club expressed gratitude for Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu's generous gesture, lauding the quality and aesthetics of the jerseys. They emphasized the boost in team spirit and morale that comes with sporting such visually appealing attire.

Furthermore, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu's philanthropic gesture serves as a testament to the Afro-Arab Group of Companies' dedication to community engagement and social responsibility. By extending support beyond its home base in Ghana to a neighbouring country like Nigeria, the company demonstrates its commitment to promoting unity and collaboration across borders within the African continent.



This act of generosity not only benefits Barau Football Club but also fosters goodwill and camaraderie within the broader African football community.