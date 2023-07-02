Alhaji's Grusah son accuses FA officials of nepotism

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

GFA President Kurt Okraku has faced allegations of appointing individuals closely associated with Dreams FC, ranging from the Head of Marketing at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the Manager of GFA Facilities, the Team Manager of the Black Stars, the Chief of Staff at the GFA, and other officials of the Black Satellites.

According to critics, this alleged practice has been seen as a missed opportunity by the FA to utilize potentially equal or even better talents within their reach, which could have contributed to achieving favourable outcomes for Ghana Football.



The allegations against Kurt Okraku stressed that the football executive appointed his sisters, old-school friends, and other associates from Dreams FC to very lucrative positions.



Key among his accusers is the son of King Faisal financier, Alhaji Karim Gruzah, Fawaz Gruzah who insists that the issues of nepotism and discrimination against Kurt Okraku are not mere allegations but facts.



He said, “When we say Kurt E. S. Okraku is running the GFA as a family and friends Association people think we don’t like him that’s why we are fabricating stories against him. We want them to come and deny the following positions assigned to his family and friends.”



To solidify his allegations, Gruzah released a list of 14 persons he believes were appointed to the FA because they were friends and close associates of Kurt Okraku. Here is the list;

1. Winifred Mawudeko Okraku, a sister of Kurt Okraku is now the Director at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.



2. David Alifoe, Head of Marketing at Dreams FC and a brother to Mohammed Jiji Alifoe a director at Dreams FC is now the Deputy Director Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.



3. Ameenu Shardow, General Manager and Administrative Head of Dreams FC is now the Team Manager of the Black Stars.



4. Theresa Nelly Mensah, Finance Officer of Dreams FC is now the Welfare Officer of Black Maidens.



5. Ibrahim Dosey Adam, Team Manager of Dreams FC is now Welfare Officer of Black Satellite.

6. Micheal Osekere, a friend and a close confidant of Kurt Okraku is the Chief of Staff at the GFA.



7. Prosper Harrison Addo, a friend of Kurt Okraku from school days is now the GFA General Secretary.



8. Malik Mumuni, Welfare Officer of Dreams FC is now the Equipment Officer of Black Starlets.



9. Daniel Yankey, Director of Proton Sports and Service(owned by Kurt Okraku) is now the Equipment of Black Stars.



10. Abdul Karim Zito, Head Coach of Dreams FC is now the Coach of Black Satellites.

11. Haruna Seidu, Masseur at Dreams FC is now the Equipment Officer of the Black Galaxies(Local Black Stars).



12. Winfred Dormon, Coach Dreams FC is now Assistant Coach Black Starlet.



13. Jamal Maraby, a friend and confidant of Kurt Okraku is now the Head of Marketing at the GFA.



14. Dr Philemon Mensah, Head of Medics at Dreams FC is now the Team Doctor of Black Satellite.



15. Ama Brobbey Williams a relative of Kurt Okraku is now the Head of Women’s Football Development and Event Manager at the GFA.

GhanaWeb can’t independently confirm the claims as speculated by Grunsah



