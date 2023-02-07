4
'Alhamdullilah' - Mubarak Wakaso reacts after Atsu was rescued

Wakaso Atsu.jfif Christian Atsu and Mubarak Wakaso

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has heaved a big sigh of relief after his close friend, Christian Atsu, was rescued alive from the rubble in Turkey.

Christian Atsu was trapped in debris after an earthquake destroyed dozens of houses in Turkey, leaving many injured and others dead.

It took the rescue team in Turkey more than a day to find Christian Atsu and some of his teammates, who were trapped.

Reacting to the rescue of Christian Atsu, Mubarak Wakaso took to social media to thank God for the life of his friend and called for more prayers as he recovers from the injuries he sustained.

"Alhamdullilah, for now,  still praying," Wakaso tweeted. 

Atsu and Wakaso have shared a good friendship for years. Wakaso recently wished Atsu a happy birthday on January 10 when the winger turned 31.





