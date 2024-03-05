Alhassan, Portia Tekpor win big at inaugral edition of Ghana’s Fitness Challenge

File Photo

Muhammad Awinuduaffau Alhassan and Portia Tekpor emerged as winners of the inaugural edition of Ghana’s Fitness Challenge competition held at the D.G. Hathiramani Hall in the Accra Sports Stadium on March 2, 2024.

Alhassan won the Male Gold Level while Portia claimed the prize for the Female Silver Level.



The challenge which was organized by the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) was designed for athletes who prioritise bodyweight training over muscle training.



Alhassan earned 220 points after exquisitely completing all six drills, which included chin up (prone and straight), jump box, dips, sit-ups, walking lunges (with barbell), burpees and devil press.



Ephram Dzamposu came second with 213 points, Asare Eric finished third with 208 points, and Jeremiah Edem Mawusi finished fourth position with 204 points.



The Female Silver Level also had six drills including pull-ups (lying position), squats, dips on the bench, lunges (walking with dumbells), sit-ups (weight on chest), and snatches (with kettlebell).

Portia Tekpor came top among the four participants, amassing 295 points. Doris Nartey finished second with 245 points, Ramatu Mbame finished third with 199 points, and Rashida Abubakar claimed the fourth position with 188 points.



The ultimate winners, first and second runners-up received a plaque and a medal each, while all participants received a certificate.



Speaking to the media, GBFA president Abdul Hayye Yartey dubbed the fitness challenge as a 'game-changer' adding that the GBFA were inspired by the initiative by the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation.



"The fitness challenge is the game-changer. The IFBB introduced the fitness challenge after COVID-19 2020. And each year when we go for congress, the IFBB keep saying to presidents of various countries that we should put priority on the fitness challenge because it is the new gig," he said.



"After last year, I decided that as the president I will take it up and make sure Ghana becomes the second country behind South Africa to have organised the fitness challenge. This is a test case fitness challenge. The main event will come along with the Man Ghana in October, which will be a big fitness challenge event. It going to be a week fitness challenge festival."