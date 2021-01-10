Alhassan Wakaso returns to action for high flying Vitoria Guimaraes

Alhassan Wakaso had been on the sidelines for a while due to injury

Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso’s recovery from a knee injury came full circle after he enjoyed his first game of the season in Vitoria Guimaraes 2-2 drawn game against Moreirense.

Felipe Pires and Alex Soares scored for Moreirense while Marcus Edwards and Andre Andre ensured Guimaraes returned home to Porto with a point.



The game marked the return of Wakaso who sat out the entire 2019/2020 season with a knee injury that needed two separate operations to correct.



The Ghanaian who is the younger brother of Jiangsu Suning midfielder Mubarak Wakaso replaced veteran Portuguese winger Ricardo Quaresma on the 90th minute to bring an end to a full year of agony, treatment and rehabilitation.

The knee injury was the first major suffered by the mobile midfielder in his professional career that has seen him play for Portimonense, Rio Ave, Lorient and now Vitoria Guimaraes.



His return to action is also is a massive boost to Guimaraes who have jumped to fifth on the Portuguese league table with a game in hand and desperately chasing European football next season.



Wakaso-will also be hoping that he will be able to earn enough game time to turn the head of Ghana head coach Charles Akonnor for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon.