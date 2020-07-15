Sports News

Ali Jara names Kwame Baah and Hugo Illoris as two of his current top 3 goalkeepers

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Bahh

Former Ghana youth star, Ali Jara has named the goalkeepers he loves watching at the moment.

Jara, a former goalkeeper in an interview with Citi TV revealed his top three shot-stoppers who’s scintillating performances triggers him to watch them while they are in post for their various teams.



Asked to name the top three goalkeepers he loves to watch at the moment, he picked Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah who has unseated Felix Annan to be the first choice of coach Maxwell Konadu.

“Talking about the local, I will pick Elmina Sharks goalkeeper, Lord Martey who is performing very well. I will also pick Kwame Baah of Kotoko because coming out of a tournament to overshadow Felix Annan shows how wonderful he is and I will add Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Illoris”



Ali Jara played an instrumental role for the Ghana U-17 team that conquered the world in 1991 and also won the silver medal in the 1993 world cup as well.

