Ali Jarrah wants Richard Ofori restored as Black Stars number 1 shot stopper

Richard Ofori

Former Ghana international goalkeeper Ali Jarrah has called on Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to restore Richard Ofori as the first-choice goalkeeper of the national team.

The four-time African champions have experimented with several goalkeepers in recent times but none of them has been able to make the position their own.



Ofori, who plies his trade for Orlando Pirates in South Africa was Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper before losing his spot due to injury setbacks.



Jojo Wollacot, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Danlad Ibrahim and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen have all been experiment but none of them have been able to convince Ghanaians.



Ghana suffered two defeats in the October international break, losing 2-0 to Mexico and 4-0 to the United States of America with many expressing concern about the goalkeeping department.

However, the former Hearts of Oak goalie in an interview with Happy FM has urged the technical handlers of the national team to reinstate Richard Ofori as Ghana’s first-choice shot-stopper.



“Richard Ofori was Ghana’s top choice before his unfortunate injury, but if he’s back in the team and fit, he unquestionably merits the role of the team’s number one goalkeeper, ahead of Ati-Zigi.” He said.



The Black Stars begin their 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month with the opening game against Madagascar.