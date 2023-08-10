Ali Maradona details how Dong Bortey helped him escape planned lynching from Hearts of Oak fans

A former Asante Kotoko management member, Ali Maradona has revealed how former Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Dong Bortey advised him not to come to Accra as fans of Hearts of Oak had plotted to take his life.

Maradona is one of the few ardent supporters of the club, having supported the club for decades and served in various roles including supporter’s coordinator, liaison officer, management member, and deputy operation in charge of administration.



According to Maradona, Dong Bortey walked up to him and advised him not to follow Kotoko to Accra for the reserve encounter of a game Kotoko defeated Hearts 3-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the Canadian-based Porcupine Warrior said he knew he will not be safe should he join the team to Accra for the second leg game but did that out of love for Asante Kotoko.



Maradona disclosed that, prior to the game, they wanted to beat the Phobians by a lone goal but a mallam approached him and said he can help Kotoko win by three goals if only he obliges to whatever he asks him to do.



“I met this mallam prior to the game and he said he can help Kotoko beat Hearts by three goals. I doubted but finally gave in to his request when he asked me to get a carton of milk and pour it at every spot on the field where Hearts of Oka players will find a mini-gathering. I told him we only wanted a goal but he said if I should do as he said, we will win 3-1. I did exactly that and we ended the game with the same scoreline he said".

“Nii Ayi Bonte and Randy Abbey saw me and ordered me to stop but I ignored and went ahead to do as instructed by the mallam. But after the game, the unexpected happened when Dong Bortey came to me and said the fans were aware of what you have done and have planned to beat you to death if I dare come to Accra with Kotoko for the return game”, he added.



Ali Maradona also disclosed that he has completed an apartment that will be used by supporters of the club ahead of the new season, adding that he is patiently waiting on the approval of the Patron of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who will officially unveil it.



LSN/KPE