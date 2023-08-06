Ali Maradona reveals how he slept in cemetery for the sake of Asante Kotoko

A former Asante Kotoko Management Member Alhaji Ali Maradona has revealed how he had to spend three nights in a cemetery to help the club spiritually.

Maradona is one of the few ardent supporters of the club, having supported the club for decades and served in various roles including supporter’s coordinator, liaison officer, management member, and deputy operation in charge of administration.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, he said “I slept at the cemetery on three occasions because of the of the love I have for the club and also fight back any forces against the club”



“On one occasion I became deaf because one night around 2 am, I heard this loud noise but because it was an assignment given to me and I had to be there until the next day. There was a time we defeated Hearts of Oak 3-1 and I was accused of spilling milk on the field, it was also a direction given out to me to destroy what Hearts of Oak have done earlier on the field. Also, there were times I was given directions to counter Hearts of Oak but I will wake up the next day very weak and can’t even move”, he added.



According to the Canadian-based Porcupine Warrior, he has completed an apartment that will be used by supporters of the club ahead of the new season, adding that he is patiently waiting on the approval of the Patron of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who will officially unveil it.

Watch the video below:







LSN/KPE