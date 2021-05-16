Alidu Seidu and Salis Abdul Samed secure French Ligue 1 promotion with Clermont Foot

Alidu Seidu celebrating with a team mate

Ghanaian youngsters Alidu Seidu and Salis Abdul Samed have gained promotion to the French top-flight with Clermont Foot after finishing 2nd in the French Ligue 2.

Clermont will be playing in the French Ligue 1 for the very time next season despite losing to SM Caen on Saturday.



Clermont completed the season at 2nd place with 72 points from 38 matches earning them a ticket to the French top division.

Seidu, 21, who was introduced in Sunday's match in the second half played a significant role for Clermont as he made 22 appearances overall this campaign.



Sammed who is also 21 and was brought on in the second on Sunday played 6 matches for Clermont this season.