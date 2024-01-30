Alidu Seidu becomes sixth Ghanaian player to sign for Stade Rennais

Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu

Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu has become the sixth Ghanaian player to join Stade Rennais FC following his move to the French Ligue 1 side.

The full-back signed for the French Club on Monday, January 29, and has been officially unveiled.



He has been signed to strengthen the squad of FC Stade Rennais after agreeing to a four-year contract.



Before Alidu Seidu, five other Ghanaian players had played for Stade Rennais.



They include John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan, John Boye, Kamal Issah, and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Just like his compatriots, Alidu Seidu is hoping to achieve success with the French club.



“Stade Rennais is a great club and it's a great privilege for me. I had a great time at Clermont, they gave me everything and welcomed me like a member of the family. I became a man there, and the adventure continues at Rennes and I'm very happy about that.



“I'm a player who doesn't like to lose, I'm a fighter, I give everything for my colleagues and I'm always looking to progress,” Alidu Seidu said in his first interview with the media team of the club.



The defender will start training with his new teammates on Tuesday, January 30.