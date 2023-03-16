0
Alidu Seidu begins individual training ahead of full recovery

Alidu Seidu Surgery Fi QMeOXkAYD8uJ.jfif Alidu Seidu has began rehabilitation ahead of his injury comeback

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has began rehabilitation ahead of his injury comeback.

The Clermont Foot right-back suffered a knee injury that has kept him out for almost a month, ruling him out of Ghana's game against Angola later this month.

However, his recovery is major boost for Clermont Foot, who are looking at finishing the campaign on a good note.

Seidu joined the team's physio on Wednesday, as he went through light jogging.

He is expected to join full training after the international break.

The versatile defender has been key for Clermont Foot this season, making 20 appearances in Ligue 1 before suffering the injury setback.

Seidu was part of Ghana's squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making two appearances as the Black Stars exited the competition at the group stage.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
