Alidu Seidu explains how he makes sure his height doesn’t work against him as a defender

Alidu Seidu

Ghana defender, Alidu Seidu, has explained how me makes sure his height does not work against him as a central defender.

The 23-year-old says he uses various tricks like jumping first and getting in front of opponents to use his short from and win duels against competitors.



Alidu Seidu is seen as one of the most aggressive defenders in the French league. Speaking to Ligue 1 in an interview, he opened up on how he deals with such situations



“Firstly, at the academy, I was trained as a central defender. When I play against a taller player, like Steve Mounié, who is very good in the air, I know that if he jumps, he'll win the duel.

“So, what I do is when he jumps, I push him a little to unbalance him, or if I see that I can get to the ball faster, I pass in front of him and jump before.”



Alidus Seidu made a return from red card suspension to feature for Clermont Foot in their goalless draw against Lille.