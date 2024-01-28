Alidu Seidu flies with mother to France to complete Stade Rennais deal

Alidu Seidu, the Black Stars' defender, travelled to France with his mother to finalize his move to Stade Rennais FC.
After a series of attempts, the Red and Black side have finally reached an agreement to sign the Ghanaian defender in the ongoing transfer window.
Before agreeing on a deal, Clermont Foot had rejected three offers from Rennais.
The Black Stars defender joined Rennais following an impressive spell with fellow Ligue 1 club, Clermont Foot. He is expected to play a huge role for his new outfit.
Seidu is joining Rennais for a fee reported to be 11 million Euros plus bonuses. He is expected to be unveiled after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
Seidu was a member of the Black Stars side that had a poor performance at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, exiting the championship in the group stage after failing to win a single match.
The 23-year-old Ghanaian defender has been outstanding in the ongoing campaign for Clermont Foot, having made 14 appearances, and providing one assist for the club.
