15

Alidu Seidu flies with mother to France to complete Stade Rennais deal

Alidu Seidu Mom.jpeg Alidu Seidu and his mother enroute to France

Sun, 28 Jan 2024 Source: footballghana.com

Alidu Seidu, the Black Stars' defender, travelled to France with his mother to finalize his move to Stade Rennais FC.

After a series of attempts, the Red and Black side have finally reached an agreement to sign the Ghanaian defender in the ongoing transfer window.

Before agreeing on a deal, Clermont Foot had rejected three offers from Rennais.

The Black Stars defender joined Rennais following an impressive spell with fellow Ligue 1 club, Clermont Foot. He is expected to play a huge role for his new outfit.

Seidu is joining Rennais for a fee reported to be 11 million Euros plus bonuses. He is expected to be unveiled after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Seidu was a member of the Black Stars side that had a poor performance at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, exiting the championship in the group stage after failing to win a single match.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian defender has been outstanding in the ongoing campaign for Clermont Foot, having made 14 appearances, and providing one assist for the club.

