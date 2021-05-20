Alidu Seidu glitters as Clermont Foot secure Ligue 1 promotion

Thu, 20 May 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu has helped Clermont Foot secure a ticket to the French top-flight.
Clermont Foot were sitting in 2nd place prior to their final game of the season against SM Caen.
The Auvergne-based club were humbled 2-1 by their opponents but picked the final automatic ticket to the French Ligue 1 following Toulouse’s 3-3 draw at Dunkerque.
Clermont Foot qualified with 72 points - five points adrift of table-toppers Troyes - after 38 matches.
Ghanaian centre-back Alidu Seidu played a major part in the side’s triumph.
The 20-year-old joined the club from the JMG Academy in 2019.
He clocked 22 appearances for the side this term.
