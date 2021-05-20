Alidu Seidu glitters as Clermont Foot secure Ligue 1 promotion

Alidu Seidu

Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu has helped Clermont Foot secure a ticket to the French top-flight.

Clermont Foot were sitting in 2nd place prior to their final game of the season against SM Caen.



The Auvergne-based club were humbled 2-1 by their opponents but picked the final automatic ticket to the French Ligue 1 following Toulouse’s 3-3 draw at Dunkerque.



Clermont Foot qualified with 72 points - five points adrift of table-toppers Troyes - after 38 matches.

Ghanaian centre-back Alidu Seidu played a major part in the side’s triumph.



The 20-year-old joined the club from the JMG Academy in 2019.



He clocked 22 appearances for the side this term.