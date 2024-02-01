Alidu Seidu has been on our radar for months - Stade Rennais President

Alidu Seidu

Stade Rennais President Olivier Cloarec has revealed that the club has been following Alidu Seidu for a number of months now.

This comes after Alidu completed his long-awaited transfer to Stade Rennais this week on a four-year deal.



Speaking after the deal was finalised, Olivier Cloarec revealed that the club has received very good reviews



“He's a player who's been on our radar for a number of months. Circumstances dictated that he was brought in this winter to strengthen our defensive line.



“We're very happy to welcome him, and we've had some very good feedback on him, not to mention the fine footballer he is.“

The 23-year-old versatile joins from fellow French top flight side Clermont Foot on a reported €11m deal.



The Black Stars defender has now completed his mandatory medical checks after returning from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where he did not feature much.



He has signed a four year contract that will run until 2028.