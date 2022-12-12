0
Alidu Seidu pops up on the radar of English Premier League side Leeds United

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side Leeds United are said to be interested in Ghana defender Alidu Seidu following his exploits at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The defender who plies his trade for Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 1 had a decent tournament despite the Black Stars early exit at the mundial.

The Clermont Foot right-back made two appearances at the World Cup, starting against Portugal and Uruguay.

Footballghana.com has learnt Leeds United are interested in signing the tough-tackling right-back in the summer window.

Leeds United are expected to monitor the versatile defender for the remainder of the French Ligue 1 before making a bid.

Alidu Seidu currently has three years left on his existing contract.

