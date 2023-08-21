Alidu Seidu reacts to Clermont Foot’s slow start to French Ligue 1 campaign

Ghana international Alidu Seidu

Ghana international Alidu Seidu has opened up on Clermont Foot’s slow start to the French Ligue 1 campaign.

Clermont Foot have suffered two defeats in their first two games of the season, losing to Monaco and Stade Reims respectively.



The Black Stars defender was in action when his side succumbed to a 4-2 home defeat to AS Monaco in Ligue 1 opening day.



On Sunday, the highly-rated right-back and his side suffered another defeat in the French top-flight, losing 2-0 to Reims at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II.



Despite his outfit defeat, the Ghana international produced an impressive performance for his Clermont Foot side.

After the game, Alidu Seidu took to social media to express his worry about their performance in the Ligue 1 whiles urging his teammates to fight till the end.



“Let’s come together fight till the end” Seidu wrote on Twitter.



He is expected to join the Black Stars team for Ghana's final AFCON qualifier in September as the team eye a place at Ivory Coast 2023.



The JMJ Academy product has been linked with French giants Lille following his performances for Clermont Foot last season.