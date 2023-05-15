Alidu Seidu reacts to Clermont Foot’s victory over Lyon

Alidu Seidu

Ghana international Alidu Seidu has reacted after Clermont Foot win over Olympic Lyon in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Black Stars defender started and lasted the entire duration as his outfit secured victory over Lyon on home turf.



A brace from French-born Ghanaian forward Grejohn John propelled the host to a 2-1 win at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.



The visitors opened the scoring through Alexander Lacazette after 22 minutes into the encounter.



Three minutes later, Grejohn Kyei found the back of the net to restore parity for the host as both teams went to recess with a goal apiece.

After the break, Clermont Foot proved superiority and grabbed the match winner through Grejohn Kyei in the 65th minute as the game ended 2-1.



“+3 well done guys and thanks to the supporters” he tweeted.



The 25-year-old has featured 25 times in the French Ligue 1 this season for Clermont Foot.