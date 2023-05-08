Alidu Seidu returns from suspension in France

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana international Alidu Seidu returned from his two game suspension to play for Clermont Foot in their stalemate against Auxerre on Sunday.
The Black Stars defender started and lasted the entire duration in his outfit 1-1 draw against Auxerre at way.
Seidu missed his side games against Nice and Stade Reims after picking up a red card against Angers on February 16.
Auxerre got the opening goal through Souleymane Touré in the 36th minute mark as the home team went to recess with a one goal lead.
After the break, the visitors scored to restore parity through Saif-Eddine Khaoui as the game ended 1-1.
The 23-year-old has made 23 appearances for Clermont Foot in the ongoing campaign.
