Alidu Seidu reveals Kamaldeen Sulemana influence in Stade Rennais move

Alidu Seidu has signed for Rennais

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has revealed being close to Kamaldeen Sulemana influenced his decision to sign for Stade Rennais.

The now Southampton winger played for the French Ligue 1 club between 2021 and 2023, making a total 34 appearances in the league and scored five goals before a January move to now Championship side.



Speaking after the announcement, Alidu Seidu opened up about relationships he has had with players at the club before the transfer.



“I'm very close to Kamaldeen Sulemana, and I get on very well with Christopher Wooh. The rest of the players I've met on Ligue 1 pitches, and I'm sure things will go well in the dressing room,” he told the club’s official website.

The 23-year-old versatile joins from fellow French top flight side Clermont Foot on a fee around €11 million.



The Black Stars defender has now completed his mandatory medical checks after returning from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where he did not feature much.



He has signed a four year contract that will run until 2028.