Alidu Seidu sent off in Clermont Foot heavy home defeat to Lens

Alidu Seidu

Ghana international defender Alidu Seidu faced an early exit on Saturday as Clermont Foot suffered a 3-0 defeat against RC Lens in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The Black Stars defender received a red card before halftime at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.



The first half saw three red cards, with Seidu and coach Pascal Gastien also being sent off. Elye Wahi, who scored for Lens, was another player given a red card.



Wahi opened the scoring of the match after heading home an excellent cross from defender Ruben Aguilar after 11 minutes.



Lens sealed the 3-0 victory in the second half, with the other goals coming from Adrien Thomasson and Wesley Said.

Compatriot Salis Abdul Samed played for 66 minutes for RC Lens in the encounter as he was replaced by Senegal midfielder Nampalys Mendy.



Clermont Foot remain in the relegation zone with just 9 points after 12 rounds following Saturday's home defeat while Lens move up to the 6th place.



Seidu has made 11 appearances for Clermont Foot in the French top-flight this campaign.