0
Menu
Sports

Alidu Seidu suffers fresh injury in Clermont Foot's away win at Troyes

Alidu Seidu 20221211 180648 Alidu Seidu

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu sustained a fresh injury over the weekend.

The promising right-back suffered the injury in Clermont Foot's away victory over ES Troyes in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Seidu was forced out of Clermont Foot's important away win with an injury in the 88th minute which got him replaced by Florent Ogier.

The 22-year-old returned to action recently against AC Ajaccio after spending almost six weeks in the treatment room with a knee injury.

He is expected to be examined today to determine the extent of the injury.

The earlier injury forced him out of Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualification back-to-back games against Angola last month.

Seidu has made 23 appearances for Clermont Foot across all competitions this season so far.

Seidu has capped six times for the senior national team of Ghana since making his debut against Japan in an international friendly last year.

He was a member of Black Stars' squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha