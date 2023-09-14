Alidu Seidu urges Ghanaians to support Ghana Premier League

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu, who currently plies his trade for Clermont Foot in France, has urged Ghanaians to support the Ghana Premier League.

The domestic top-flight will commence across the various league centers this weekend, where 18 clubs will battle it out for the covetous trophy.



Last season, there were low turnouts at the various stadiums in the Ghana Premier League.



However, the Ghana FA leader Kurt Okraku in a recent interview reiterated their desire to help resolve the low patronage of the Ghanaian top-flight in the upcoming campaign.



By so doing, the Ghana FA has decided to use Black Stars players to lure fans to the various stadiums.

In a video posted on the Ghana Football Association's social media pages, Seidu urged Ghanaians to support the domestic top-flight and make it better this season.



“The Ghana Premier League will start very soon, and so, I will entreat Ghanaians to support the league. It’s our own, let's make it better and enjoy it. I was born and bred so I always support Asante Kotoko. Let’s go, Kotoko all the way” he said.



Seidu’s endorsement of the Ghana Premier League is seen as a boost for the domestic competition, which has struggled to attract significant attention in recent years.



The Clermont Foot defender has been a regular player for the national team since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2022. He was part of the team at the World Cup in Qatar.