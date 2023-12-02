Alidu Seidu was sent off unfairly - Clermont Foot coach Pascal Gastien

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu

Clermont Foot head coach, Pascal Gastien, has claimed Ghana defender Alidu Seidu was sent off unfairly in their defeat to RC Lens.

Alidu, 23, was ejected from the game just before the half time break after getting into a scuffle with Lens striker Elye Wahi.



Alidu was fouled first by the French international but his retaliation to the incident saw them both being sent off, Alidu going off with a straight red.



Clermont Foot coach Pascal Gastien was also sent to watch from the stands for his reaction to the incident.



Speaking after the game, Gastien alleged they were sent off because the match officials don’t want Clermont Foot in the Ligue 1.

Asked about his expulsion in the post-match press conference, the Clermont coach explained his outburst that led to his red card:



"It's following Alidu's expulsion because I wasn't happy. Initially, he took the blow, and in the end, he was penalized.



“I simply told the touchline referee that I felt like they didn't want to see Clermont in Ligue 1. I sensed an injustice regarding Ali's red card, even though he reacted. I found it unfair. My remark wasn't of absolute intelligence either."