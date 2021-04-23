All Premier League clubs to admit fans into stadia

Fri, 23 Apr 2021 Source: ghanafa.org
The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that all 18 Premier League clubs have completed the training and orientation of their Stewards and have been approved to admit fans into their respective stadia.
Asante Kotoko SC and Mysterious Dwarfs FC completed their training this week to bring the number to 18 clubs.
According to the Executive Council of the GFA, after getting the required approval to admit fans to their stadia, the sitting at all the under listed stadia shall be limited to the 25% capacity granted by the government in ensuring social distancing.
Attached is the approved maximum capacity allocated to the Premier League clubs.
