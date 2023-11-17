All Star Festival Global Engagement Tour moves in Italy

The BAC Group Team, led by Chief Executive Dr. Ernest Koranteng (Second from Left)

Source: The BAC Media

The All Star Festival Global Engagement Tour continues in Italy, captivating audiences across Sardinia, Bergamo, Milan, Brescia, and Cremona. The anticipation heightened as they engaged with Ghanaian Internationals, Felix Afena Gyan of Cremonese and Ibrahim Sulemana of Cagliari.

The BAC Group Team, led by Chief Executive Dr. Ernest Koranteng, continues to make waves as the driving force behind Ghana's biggest off-season event, the All Star Festival, which has become a hallmark in the nation's sporting calendar.



Cremonese Striker, Felix Afena Gyan, a seasoned participant in previous editions, enthusiastically expressed his readiness for the All Star Festival 2023. Reflecting on the joy of connecting with his people during the event in his hometown, Brong Ahafo, he urged more stars and athletes to join the All Star Festival 2024 team.



“ I am going to be part of the All Star Festival 2024 team. I cannot stay home and watch my people go there without me. We are coming to have fun together and expect more from us. I am urging other Stars to be involved in the All Star Festival next year. It was amazing for me to go back home with the All Star Festival 2023 team. I felt the love, the people were happy to see me and I was happy to see them as well.” He said.



Ibrahim Sulemana, Cagliari midfielder, having been part of the inaugural All Star Game in Accra, shared how the festival provided him with the unique opportunity to meet some Ghanaian and International stars. His passion for the event shone through as he expressed his eagerness to be part of the upcoming All Star Festival, emphasizing the significance of such gatherings in fostering connections among athletes.

“ I remember the first edition of the All Star Game 2022, I was at Verona U19, I was very happy and it was fun. It was my first time seeing Ghanaian professionals like, Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Frank Kessie from Côte d'Ivoire and many more. It’s something I will never forget. I want to participate in the All Star Festival 2024. My expectation is to meet more international stars and also hoping to see the fans and other friends.” He said.



The All Star Festival, beyond its entertainment value, serves as a powerful avenue for cultural exchange and unity. The BAC Group’s vision for a global sports celebration has materialized through these international tours, creating an environment where athletes like Gyan and Sulemana can connect with fans and fellow stars on a personal level.



As the All Star Festival continues to expand its reach, it not only showcases the sporting talent of Ghana but also promotes cross-cultural understanding and collaboration. With the commitment of athletes like Felix Afena Gyan and Ibrahim Sulemana, the All Star Festival is poised to become an enduring symbol of unity and sportsmanship on the global stage.