‘All eyes on me’ – Inaki Williams after scoring in Bilbao’s victory over Espanyol

Inaki Williams 655789875646.jfif Ghana international Inaki Williams

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Inaki Williams has reacted after scoring to help Athletic Bilbao defeat Espanyol in the Spanish La Liga last Saturday.

Bilbao which went into the game as wounded Lions after being eliminated by Osasuna from the Copa del Rey semifinals began on the front foot but like their previous game struggled to create chances.

Inaki Williams however stepped up as he sprinted to receive a long pass from Daniel Garcia, calmed it down, and drove it past Fernando Pacheco to take the lead for Bilbao on the 22nd-minute mark.

Inaki's brother Nico Williams who was introduced in the 69th minute introduced more urgency upfront for Bilbao as he scored in the 75th minute with a neat strike from the edge of the box to increase the lead.

Espanyol got a consolation in stoppage time through Sergi Darder's goal.

After the game, the former Spain international took to Instagram and reacted after registering his name on the scoresheet.

“All eyes on me” he posted on Instagram.

