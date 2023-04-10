0
'All goals I'm going to score from now are for Christian Atsu' - Bernard Mensah

Christian Atsu 3 The late Christian Atsu

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian footballer Bernard Mensah has pledged to dedicate all goals he scores to his late compatriot Christian Atsu, who died in February following an earthquake in Turkey.

Mensah made the announcement after scoring for Kayserispor against Umraniyespor in the Turkish Super Lig.

"Atsu's death and the next process were very difficult for me. He was a special person to me. All the goals I scored and will score are for him, I will never forget him," said Mensah.

Mensah's goal helped Kayserispor secure a 3-1 victory over Umraniyespor, with Mame Baba Thiam and Carlos Mané also scoring for the hosts. Mehmet Umut Nayir scored the only goal for Umraniyespor.

Mensah has now scored five goals in 21 matches this season and provided two assists. He played for 88 minutes before being replaced by Yaw Ackah.

Atsu, who was 31 years old at the time of his death, last played for Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

