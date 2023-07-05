'All is not well with our national teams' - Great Olympics PRO

The Black Stars of Ghana squad

The Communications Director for Accra Great Olympics Emmanuel Saint Osei has expressed deep concerns over the state of Ghana's national teams in the wake of the Black Meteors' disappointing elimination from the 2023 U23 AFCON.

The team's failure to secure qualification for the next phase of the tournament, marked by a lackluster 1-1 draw against Guinea and a humiliating 5-1 defeat at the hands of the host nation, Morocco, has shattered the hopes of Ghanaian football fans of seeing the team take part in the 2024 Olympic Games.



"We always create the impression that all is well with our national teams, but all is not well," he told Citi Sports.



"What i have studied in the past is that, we do not pay attention to details, including our coaches when it comes to tournaments.



"When we won our first match against Congo, for me it wasn’t the time for our Coaches to go and sleep, because Congo was a tough side, in fact all the teams we faced are better sides.

"So I was expecting that till the last whistle is blown, then we will have the opportunity to celebrate and do something else.



"Now every nation is playing football, not like in the past where we were running past nations with ease, so i think it is about time our technical handlers give details to football and ensure that every department of the game has the necessary attention applied.



"Look at the goals we conceded against Morocco, it is not something that should have happened."