All protocols’ll be observed when contact sports resume - George Lamptey

President of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Association, George Lamptey

The President of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Association, George Lamptey, has said that the association is coordinating with the Ministry of Sports to oversee the successful return of boxing when contact sports resume.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic was confirmed in Ghana in March 2020, boxing has been on hold.



The amateur boxing association’s president told Class 91.3FM Sports their plans for boxing following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s gradual easing of restrictions, the latest being his announcement in his 16th COVID-19 address of the government’s intention to lift the restrictions on contact sports.



“Because boxing is a contact sports, we have presented a proposal on the protocols to be observed by the boxers and general public.



“As of now, we are liaising with the ministry over the protocols in anticipation of the resumption,” Mr Lamptey revealed.

Like others, the boxing association has been financially hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Without COVID-19, you know our financial situation is zero. Since I took over as the president of the association, most of the budgets we’ve presented to the National Sports Authority, we have not received a dime. We only get finance from people I know and other corporate bodies,” he lamented.



Mr Lamptey is hopeful that through the YEA stimulus package, all 35 slots given to amateur boxers will pass their vetting.



Currently, only 23 boxers have been vetted and scheduled to receive their stimulus package.

