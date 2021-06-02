All set for Dogboe to make another return on June 19th

Former WBO Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe

Source: GNA

Isaac Dogboe former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight Champion, has said he focused on getting another world title in another division as he faces American, Adam Lopez, at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, United States of America (USA) on Saturday, June 19.

Also known as the “Royal Storm” would fight with Lopez is a 10-round Featherweight undercard to the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Bantamweight Championship bout between Japan’s Naoya Inoue and Michael Dasmarinas of the Philippines.



The 26-year-old Ghanaian makes a return after 11 months, following an explosive eighth-round stoppage win over Chris Avalos last July, wrote on his Facebook wall “focused and ready to rumble on June 19.



“Pushing through these last couple of weeks,” he added.

Dogboe had it tough returning after two consecutive defeats to Mexican champion, Emanuel Navarrete in the Super Bantamweight division.



The Ghanaian is determined to recapture the world title against Lopex, 25 who has proven to be a tough opponent in his previous fights.



He has won two straight fights following a controversial stoppage loss to Oscar Valdez in November 2019, a bout which saw Lopez dropping the undefeated two-division champion.