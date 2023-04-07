All set for MTN FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend

The stage is set for the eight remaining clubs in the MTN FA Cup competition to compete for a place in the semi-finals.
The quarter-final games are scheduled to be played from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9.
The first match to be played tomorrow will be the contest between Dreams Football Club and Legon Cities FC.
The game will kick off at 15:0GGMT at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.
The biggest clash of the weekend will be the encounter between King Faisal and Aduana Stars on Sunday.
That game will be played at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.
Dreams FC v Legon Cities
Friday – Theatre of Dreams (Dawu) – 3pm
Real Tamale United v Nsoatreman FC
Saturday – Aliu Mahama Stadium (Tamale) 6:45pm
Skyy FC v Ebusua Dwarfs
Sunday - St. Martins Park (Daboase) 3pm
King Faisal v Aduana Stars
Sunday – Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex (Abrankese) 3pm
