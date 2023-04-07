0
Menu
Sports

All set for MTN FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend

MTN FA Cup1 610x398.jpeg The quarter-final games are scheduled to be played from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The stage is set for the eight remaining clubs in the MTN FA Cup competition to compete for a place in the semi-finals.

The quarter-final games are scheduled to be played from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9.

The first match to be played tomorrow will be the contest between Dreams Football Club and Legon Cities FC.

The game will kick off at 15:0GGMT at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

The biggest clash of the weekend will be the encounter between King Faisal and Aduana Stars on Sunday.

That game will be played at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Dreams FC v Legon Cities

Friday – Theatre of Dreams (Dawu) – 3pm

Real Tamale United v Nsoatreman FC

Saturday – Aliu Mahama Stadium (Tamale) 6:45pm

Skyy FC v Ebusua Dwarfs

Sunday - St. Martins Park (Daboase) 3pm

King Faisal v Aduana Stars

Sunday – Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex (Abrankese) 3pm

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha