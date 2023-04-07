0
Menu
Sports

All seven remaining matches will be like Cup finals for Reading FC – Ghana defender Andy Yiadom

Andy Yiadom Andy Yiadom

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Andy Yiadom has admonished his teammates at Reading FC to put up a fight to end the 2022/23 English Championship season on a good note.

The club has been deducted six points over a breach of the English Football League’s financial rules.

Due to this, the club is now 20th on the Championship table and is threatened by relegation.

Despite the setback, Andy Yiadom is confident good things will happen for Reading FC.

He believes the seven remaining matches will be played as Cup Finals to ensure his team escapes relegation.

"It’s seven cup finals. That’s what our mindset is and all we’re thinking about- taking each game as it comes and trying to win and get points on the table. Wearing the armband and being skipper, I always feel that pressure on me. It’s good, it’s what I live for. I’m going to do everything in my might to keep this team up,” Andy Yiadom said in an interview ahead of the weekend.

The Ghana defender added, "Keep sticking with us. We’ve been here before and keep sticking with us. Seven cup finals- let’s go to war."

On Friday, Reading FC will take on Birmingham City. The team is hoping to pick all three points to climb further away from the relegation zone.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: