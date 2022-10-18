All the money for Pobiman project goes through Alhaji Akanbi - Hearts NCC Chairman alleges

Elvis Herman Hesse

Hearts of Oak NCC chairman Elvis Herman Hesse has alleged that the money for the ongoing Pobiman project goes through management member Alhaji Akanbi.

Hesse who clashed with another management member Vincent Sowah Odotei on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium mentioned a conflict of interest and lack of transparency in the current projects undertaken by the club.



The Phobians are building a new secretariat and also a training complex at Pobiman.

"What I want to tell them is that they have victimized me but until my tenure of office is over I will speak from today going I will continue to speak I will ask them the necessary questions if they respect the supporters they will have told us how much they are using to build the secretariat as a journalist do you know? How much so far have they invested in Pobiman? Check whether the amount was mentioned? If they did tendering who is the contractor? How did he won the tender," he said on Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"The Pobiman as we speak now a board member is a project manager at Pobiman is it not conflict of interest? Yes Alhaji Akanbi why don’t you like the truth so all the money pass through him for the project at Pobiman. So who do we account, who is accounting to who, Yes it is a fact. I am saying it as a fact they can take me to court it is a fact so who do we demand accountability from,"