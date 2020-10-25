'All the teams are beatable' - King Faisal forward Kwame Peprah

King Faisal forward, Kwame Peprah

King Faisal forward, Kwame Peprah is confident that his side will make a strong case for themselves in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, claiming that all teams are beatable.

The Kumasi-based outfit will take on WAFA in their Premier League opener before facing defending champions Aduana Stars at home in their second game of the season.



King Faisal will make a short trip to Obuasi to play Ashanti Gold SC and host Inter Allies at home before traveling to Aiyinase to face Karela United in match week five.

"We are preparing for all the teams in the league. We don’t care about who we play in our first five games," he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.



"It’s an 18-club league and we know we’ll play against all the teams that are our focus. All the teams are beatable."