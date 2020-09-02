Sports News

All traditional stadiums to be renovated by government - Sports Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has revealed that the government is planning to renovate all the existing stadiums, which in the past acted as very significant football venues.

Speaking at the 26th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday, at Prampram in Accra the Sports Minister said



"We would not allow these sporting facilities to deteriorate as we have put in place measures to make them modern sporting edifices.



"Government wants to improve the sporting infrastructure of the country which is key to development of sports,"

Hon. Asiamah said the traditional stadiums such as the Nkwakwa Sports Stadiums, Konogo Waterloo, Agona Sports Stadium, Kpando, Gyendu Park, Kalanda Park, Sunyani Coronation Park, have been earmarked for renovation.



According to the Sports Minister, works would begin at the Nkawkaw Stadium on Friday, September 4, adding that, the venue would be modernised to serve the general interest of all.



He also mentioned that, the first and second phase of works at the Accra Sports Stadium has been completed with that of Baba Yara Sports Stadium to be completed soon and that renovations works at the Essipong Sports Stadium would make the edifice bounce back as a very attractive football destination.

