All you need to know about Black Stars new boy Patrick Kpozo

Patrick Kpozo

Patrick Kpozo is the only debutant in Ghana’s 25-man squad to face Angola in the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.

Patrick Kpozo who plays for FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Moldovan league was born and raised in Accra, Ghana.



The 25-year-old started his career with division two side Inter Allies and made 7 appearances before getting a breakthrough move abroad to Swedish side AIK.



Prior to his move abroad, the player was handed a call-up to Ghana’s under-20 side, the Black Satellites and made two appearances for the national team back in 2015.



The left-back registered 11 appearances for the club before being sent on loan after two seasons to Tromso.



After a torrid spell at AIK, the Ghanaian player moved to Ostersunds FK also in the Swedish league. Kpozo was able to find his footing at Ostersunds and played in 48 matches scoring 3 goals.



In between his five-year spell at Ostersunds, Kpozo was sent on loan to IFK Lulea and managed to score 6 goals in 28 appearances for the club.

After spending seven years in the Swedish league, Kpozo decided to join Moldova’s top side, FC Sheriff Tiraspol.



Since joining the club at the start of the season, Kpozo has played 25 matches which have seen him record 1966 minutes under his sleeves.



The Ghanaian left-back was instrumental in FC Sheriff Tiraspol’s campaign in the Europa League where they faced the likes of Manchester United and Real Sociedad.



Patrick Kpozo first earned Black Stars call-up in the provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but was dropped after the squad was pruned to a 26.



Patrick Kpozo’s addition to the Black Stars is expected to bring more competition to the left-back department of the team.



