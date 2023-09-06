All you need to know about Ghana vs Central African Republic

The Black Stars will lock horns with Central African Republic(CAR) in a highly anticipated game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as both teams wrap up their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Ghana hosts the Wild Beasts on Thursday, September 7, 2023, with the game scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT kickoff time.
Ghanaians, the away side fans, as well as neutrals anticipate a highly intense game given that qualification is at stake for both sides.
Therefore, it is paramount to know all there is to know about the two sides ahead of the game on Thursday.
Head-to-head
The two countries have met once, which ended in a one-all draw at Estádio 11 de Novembro in Angola.
Ghana will eye their first win against the Wild Beasts while the latter will be eyeing an upset.
Ghana
Ghana is ranked 60th on the FIFA World Ranking
Ghana 3-0 Madagascar
Central African Republic 1-1 Ghana
Ghana 1-0 Angola
Angola 1-1 Ghana
Madagascar 0-0 Ghana
The Black Stars lead the table with 9 points and are just a win or draw away from booking a spot in the 2023 AFCON.
Central Africa Republic
FIFA ranking: 126
Results in the qualifiers
Angola 2-1 Central African Republic
Madagascar 0-3 Central African Republic
Central African Republic 2-0 Madagascar
Central African Republic 1-2 Angola
Central African Republic 1-1 Ghana
They are third on the table with 7 seven points.
EE/KPE
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
- Watch video of Kumasi fans booing Black Stars after Tuesday's training
- Four things Chris Hughton must do to give Ghana victory over Central African Republic
- 16 goals, 9 assists: The stats of Black Stars attackers ahead of Central African Republic game
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Congo (U-23 AFCON)
- Chris Hughton has complete trust in us - Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil
- Read all related articles