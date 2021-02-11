All you need to know about deceased model and ex-girlfriend of Jerome Boateng, Kasia Lenhardt

The late Kasia Lenhardt

Long dark hair, chiselled features, and magnetic gaze: Kasia Lenhardt, a model of Polish origin, had achieved fame on the TV thanks to a German reality show and soon became a true Instagram star.

Later, she had a relationship with the footballer Jerome Boateng: their love story had recently come to an end.



She was recently found dead in her home, at the age of just 25.



Katarzyna Lenhardt, known by all as Kasia, was born on April 27, 1995, in Poland.



Already beautiful as a child, at the age of just 7 she had made her debut in the world of fashion, immediately enjoying considerable success. But it was during her teens that she finally got noticed.



Moving to neighbouring Germany, Kasia was 16 when she attended the auditions for Germany's Next Top Model, the famous reality show that closely follows the lives of some models - the most famous American version boasts big names in the cast, including that off Tyra Banks.

Kasia had immediately managed to conquer the judges of the reality show, however, ranking only in the fourth position. But he had treasured that experience: "I discovered many things about myself, for example how to deal with criticism and how to put it into practice" - he said.



Her modelling career, after her success on TV, had literally taken off and Kasia had walked numerous international catwalks, parading for fashion brands such as Philipp Plein, Hunkemoller International, and Vivienne Westwood. Meanwhile, he had continued to study Business Economics.



In 2014 Kasia was then back on TV, star of the famous cooking show Hell's Kitchen Germany. The model had participated in the first edition of the cooking show, alongside many other German celebrities. However, she voluntarily withdrew at the end of the fourth episode.



Her last television appearance is in Models 'im Babygluck', a documentary that tells the life of five women who manage to reconcile modelling and having a child. Kasia had in fact become a mother in 2015, from a previous relationship with a man whose identity we do not know.



The love story between Kasia and her baby's father, little Noah, ended in 2017.

Nothing was known about her sentimental situation until the end of 2019 when the first rumours of her relationship with footballer Jerome Boateng spread.



Jerome, a German footballer, and brother of the more famous Kevin-Prince Boateng has had several famous flirts in the past and is the father of three children (twins and a boy). His story with Kasia had become official in early 2020, but after 15 months together it came to an end. The two announced the breakup on February 3, 2021, with a post on Instagram.



On February 9, 2021 (her baby's sixth birthday), young Kasia was found dead in her Berlin apartment.



The dynamics of what happened are not yet clear, although the investigations have shown that there are no third-party responsibilities.