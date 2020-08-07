Sports News

All you need to know about incoming Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Barring any catastrophic and seismic change of event, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will today appoint Nana Yaw Amponsah as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Ghanaweb is reliably informed that Mr Amponsah who takes over form George Amoako will be given a three-year mandate to steer affairs at the club.



His appointment has been in the works for some time now, but it hit a snag at a point and appeared to be off only for it to resurface again and get the approval of those who matter in the running of Kotoko.



It is a big job for someone relatively young. Nana Yaw Amponsah is under 40 years, and despite his dynamism and drive, it is fair to say this would be his biggest job yet.



Those who know him say he is passionate and driven and has the right connections to make Kotoko a model and modern club.



Nana Yaw Amponsah has been in Ghana football for a while now but he rose to prominence during last year’s Ghana Football Association Presidential elections.

Despite his young age, he mounted a strong campaign and fought a good fight. Despite finishing third in the race itself, the campaign period and FA Presidential Debate revealed his potential as a man destined for greatness.



About Nana Yaw Amponsah



Nana Yaw Amponsah is/was the Chairman of Division One Club, Phar Rangers FC and also a licensed players' agent/intermediary from 2008 to 2018. He resigned from his position at the club ahead of his impending move to Kotoko.



He is a holder of a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from the University of Ghana and a Master's Degree in Sports Law and Practices from the Leicester DE Monort University, UK.



The founder of Cornny Drinks Limited is also the Director of Football for Phar Partnerships.

Nana Yaw has a specialty in the areas of Commercial Aspects of Sports, Sports and Ethics, Sports Governance, Representing the Athlete/Player and Sports Regulatory Regimes & Sports Rights, and ambush marketing.

















Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.