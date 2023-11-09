All you need to know about the Moroccan referee who will handle Ghana vs Madagascar showdown

Referee Samir Guezzaz

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed officials for the upcoming match between Ghana and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications in November.

Referee Samir Guezzaz from Morocco will be the central referee, with Brinsi Zakaria and Naciri Hamza, also from Morocco, serving as the first and second assistants.



EL Jaafari Noureddine will be the fourth referee.



Nigeria's Shaibu Amadu will act as the Referee Assessor, and Kachalla Babagana Kalli, also from Nigeria, will be the Match Commissioner.

The game is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, November 17, 2023, with a kick-off time of 16:00 GMT, according to FIFA.



The Black Stars aim to secure a strong start in their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign by defeating Madagascar before their next match in Comoros.



Winning both matches will significantly improve their chances of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup.