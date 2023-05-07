1
'Allah saved us' - Alhaji Grusah speaks after surviving horrific accident

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah, the bankroller of Ghana Premier League team King Faisal, has spoken out after escaping unscathed in a deadly accident.

He expressed his gratitude to Allah for sparing his life and those of his colleagues following a near-fatal accident on the Kumasi-Tamale road.

Grusah, along with the Operations Manager of the club, Nana Amankwah, and his driver, were involved in a collision on Saturday while returning to Kumasi after their Ghana Premier League week 30 game against Tamale City.

According to reports, Grusah's SUV collided with a parked vehicle a few minutes away from Kintampo. All three men were able to escape from the wreck without any serious injuries.

Grusah told footballmadeinghana.com.gh that he had planned to spend the night in Tamale after the game, as he was also scheduled to attend a funeral. However, the team's 4-0 defeat made him change his mind and return to Kumasi instead.

“We were saved by Allah,” he said.

“While going to play the game, I had prepared to sleep over because I would also attend a funeral over there.

“But after the 4-0 defeat, I got worried and asked the boys we should move back to Kumasi. On the way we were greeted with this accident,” he narrated.

“We’re treated at the Techiman Hospital and later discharged. We are currently home and will go back to the hospital tomorrow,” he added.

