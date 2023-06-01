Allotey Jacobs issues caution to Asamoah Gyan over Weija mansion

Asamoah Gyan's house

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a social commentator has expressed worry over building activities at some parts of the Weija-Gbawe Municipality in Accra.

Allotey Jacobs is concerned that the choice of location of the houses which include that of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan gives him headache as the area is prone to all kinds of natural disasters including landslides and earthquakes.



Speaking on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs noted with concern that the area in question used to be a quarry site that has now been turned into a human habitat.



He sounded words of caution to Asamoah Gyan and his neighbors to be wary of the situation and take necessary measures to avert any form of danger.



“It started in the late 80s and that place used to be a quarry site. I’m always concerned that Asamoah Gyan and those who have their houses up there, one day it will collapse on them,” Allotey Jacobs.



The mansion of the highest-scoring footballer in history has been topical since it was discovered to be in an earthquake-prone area.



In December 2018, a former Executive Director of the Centre for Geographical Information Science at the University of Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Amamoo Okyere said that Gyan and the thousands of people who live in Weija and Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region should relocate following frequent earth tremors in that part of the country.

“The residents, including Asamoah Gyan living around that area, must consider relocating following the tremors. We are moving from house to house, office to office educating the people on why they need to reconsider relocating to other areas.



Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s highest goals-scorer with 51 goals in 109 games. He is also the highest African scorer in World Cup history.







