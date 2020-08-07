Boxing News

Allotey’s suspension was a major setback but he will bounce back - Management

Patrick Allotey was suspended by the GBA

The manager of boxer Patrick Allotey says the suspension of their boxer was a big blow because it did not only affect him physically but psychologically.

His manager, Mr. Gideon Oyiazo in an interview with Rainbow Sports said the team is currently putting place measures to see the way forward for the boxer.



He expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the support they gave to the boxer when he was suspended.



Mr. Oyiazo noted given the suspension and the outbreak of the coronavirus, his planned bout and arrangement made for him no longer holds.



However, we are preparing him to reclaim his African title and then we can move forward.



”This is a setback but immediately we are putting in place measures for us to prepare him to win a world title,” he noted.



He bemoaned the lack of enough funds given boxing saying when it comes to boxing, it is underfunded despite the financial benefits.

He said a single boxer could win between 90 million dollars to 200 million dollars adding, we have to redefine the attention we give to boxing in Ghana and provide the needed support they need to succeed.



The health of boxers and their psychological welfare he noted should be a priority for managers and that has been the focus given to9 Patrick Allotey.



”I will encourage the government and other stakeholders to give enough attention to boxing and stop the leap service,” he added.



The Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA) placed a six-month injunction on former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa super lightweight champion, Patrick Allotey for assaulting a Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan on January 26 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The boxer was caught on camera assaulting a fan named Michael Siaw during the Super Clash between Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

