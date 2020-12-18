Allow fans to go to the stadium - Captain Smart to Sports Ministry

Broadcast journalist, Captain Smart, has called on the Sports Ministry to allow fans to attend stadiums to watch the Ghana Premier League.

Government in March placed a ban on all sporting facilities due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, after months of inactiveness, government lifted off the ban on football and authorized each match venue to admit only 25% of its capacity.



However, prior to the commencement of the new Ghana Premier League campaign in November, the Ministry of Sports placed a ban on stadium attendance for spectators.



Clubs have been at the losing end and have lost huge sums of monies as a result of the decision by the ministry.



Submitting his views on the Anopa Bofuo show on Thursday, host of the show, Captain Smart, called on the Sports Ministry to backtrack their decision since life is gradually returning to normalcy.

According to him, sporting activities such as football should be allowed to function wholly just as religious organizations have been given full permission to operate.



Watch video below



