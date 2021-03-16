Allow the team to focus, stop the insults - DKB tells Accra Hearts of Oak supporters

Comedian, DKB

Source: Fenuku Augustine, Contributor

Award-winning comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, popular known by the moniker DKB, in a social media post has send a message to the supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak. The message was addressed to supporters of the club.

In the video, the comedian reveals his undying love for Accra Hearts of Oak “I was born in Nungua, I lived in Korle-Gonno, Tuesday market, I am a phobia boy till my bones are rotten,” the comedian said.



However, the message in the post was not to talk about how he loves the club but it was addressed to the supporters of the club to allow the team to focus and stop the insults.



According to the comedian, Hearts of Oak isn’t the only club in the world facing problems, and it is at this point of every club to have its supporters show their support instead of shouting insults at the team at any slight provocation. The comedian who was very passionate in the video said the insult rained at the team will not motivate them to do better, but it would rather demoralize them, also what this does to the team is to discourage sponsors to work with them because no sponsor will want to associate itself with a team that has a verbally abusive fan base.

“Do you know what insulting your team publicly does? It demoralizes the team. It also demoralizing the people who have invested in the club. Also you are discouraging sponsors because why would a sponsor want to sponsor a team that is verbally abusive. As if our rivals don’t have problems, Kotoko players protested in Sudan over unpaid salaries and bonuses, yet it wasn’t all around the public domain. Learn to keep quiet and celebrate the team when they win instead of yelling insults when the slightest mistakes happen.” He said.



The comedian further went on to advice those that have been used as a medium to hurl this verbal abuse to the club to be very careful. “The people being used for this agenda, be very careful, because the same people using you, when the Day of Atonement comes, they will betray you” he warned.



Accra Hearts of Oak is currently sitting third on the league table with 27 points and are 4 points behind league leaders Karela.

Source: Fenuku Augustine, Contributor