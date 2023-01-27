Alpha Lotto donates GHC50,000 to Coach Sellas Tetteh

Some Alpha Lotto Executives presenting the cheque to Sellas Tetteh

Alpha Lotto Limited has donated an amount of GHC50,000 to former Black Satellites Coach, Sellas Borbor Tetteh.

Coach Tetteh recently recovered from a serious illness and is being supported by a few friends and some family members.



A member of the Alpha Lotto team, Raymond Nukamewor presenting the cash to coach Silas Tetteh said Borbor is a household name in Ghana and one of the national heroes and a World Cup-winning coach.



“We at Alpha Lotto were heartbroken when we heard our coach and national asset lamenting in the media of hardship,” he added.



He said, “As our Corporate Social Responsibility, we present our cheque of GHC 50,000 to “Borboo”.

"We hope our widows mite will go a long way to help in paying his medical bills and general well-being."



“We take this opportunity to call on other well-meaning Ghanaians – both individuals and corporate bodies to come to Silas Tetteh’s aid,” he added.



Finally, Mr Raymond Nukamewor called on individuals and Corporate Institutions to honour our heroes while they are alive.



An elated coach Silas Tetteh thanked Alpha Lotto for coming to his aid.