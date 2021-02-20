Altach winger Nana Kofi Babil ruled out of Austrian Wien clash

Sat, 20 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian footballer Nana Kofi Babil will miss SCR Altach game against Austrian Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.
The 19-year-old picked up an injury in training and will be on the sidelines for treatment.
SCR Altach head coach Alex Pastoor in an interview with the club's official website confirmed that the budding talented forward will be absent from the squad list traveling to face Austrian Wien due to injury.
Nana Kofi Babil has featured twice for SCR Altach in his debut season.
He joined the Austrian Bundesliga club on a season-long loan deal from Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- Odumase Krobo chiefs to honour Thomas Partey – Father reveals
- Returning to Córdoba is something unique for me- Razak Braimah
- Ernest Asante confident of victory in derby match against Apoel
- Mohammed Salisu named in Southampton's line up against Chelsea
- Hudson-Odoi happy with strong return from injury, looks forward to Champions League knockout stages
- Read all related articles