Always be ready to play when you get a call-up - Fatau Dauda to local players

Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer, Fatau Dauda

Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer, Fatau Dauda, has urged home-based players to always be ready to play for the country whenever they get a call up to the national team.

Dauda's advice comes in response to a concerning trend where local players often find themselves on the bench during national team appearances.



Dauda stressed the significance of being mentally and physically prepared to step onto the field whenever the opportunity arises, regardless of the circumstances.



“There’s one thing that as a player you need to have in mind and that is you’re coming to play. As a player going to play the biggest tournament on the continent, I had to be ready because we were two goalkeepers in 2013,” he said.

Drawing from his own experience, he recalled his unexpected role as Ghana's goalkeeper during the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



“During the camp, no one told me to get ready because I was going to play. The coach just came in and projected the list. As a local player if your name pops up and you’re not ready what are you going to do? But for me, I was happy because I was individually ready. So everything is about passion, preparation and belief in yourself,” Fatau Dauda said.



